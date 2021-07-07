304,137 Shares in Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 304,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Capitol Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V by 522.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 622,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Investment Corp. V alerts:

NYSE:CAP remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,566. Capitol Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Capitol Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.