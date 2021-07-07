34,348 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Shares of ATH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

