$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report $35.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.00 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $25.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $95.28 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

SANW stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

