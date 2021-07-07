360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $34.28

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.28, but opened at $35.34. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 10,735 shares changing hands.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

