369,284 Shares in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 369,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Cosan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Cosan during the first quarter worth $184,000.

Get Cosan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE CSAN opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.