39,495 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Novavax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,914 shares of company stock worth $17,382,933. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax stock opened at $215.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

