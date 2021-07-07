$4.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.38 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.44. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

