400,000 Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Acquired by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

MSDAU stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

