$431.04 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report sales of $431.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.60 million to $434.00 million. Clarivate posted sales of $273.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Clarivate news, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,021 shares in the company, valued at $72,670,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 in the last ninety days. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.