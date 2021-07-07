450,500 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 450,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTPBU. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $39,880,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,448,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,966,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,969,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,102,000.

NASDAQ GTPBU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,032. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

