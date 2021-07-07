488,000 Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 488,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000.

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,415. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

