500,000 Shares in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000.

NASDAQ:AMAOU remained flat at $$10.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

