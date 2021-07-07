517,954 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 517,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,593,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021,883 shares of company stock valued at $43,868,911. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

