523,800 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Acquired by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 523,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRCU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,456. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

