$536.54 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report $536.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $518.20 million and the highest is $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $483.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

EPC opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $27,323,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

