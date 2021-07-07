540,000 Shares in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) Acquired by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned about 1.40% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWAA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,726. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

