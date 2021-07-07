55,226 Shares in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.51% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $211.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $314,533 over the last ninety days. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

