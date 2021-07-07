555,000 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFDRU. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $113,000.

OTCMKTS:PFDRU traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 2,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

