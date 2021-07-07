563,100 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 563,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 3.20% of SVF Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVFA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $6,081,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVF Investment stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. SVF Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

