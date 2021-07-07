573,800 Shares in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 573,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned about 3.47% of North Mountain Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $3,492,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $2,480,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,808,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMMC remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

