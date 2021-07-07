57,799 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. 56,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,251. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.