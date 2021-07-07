$581.50 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post sales of $581.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $350.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -606.00 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

