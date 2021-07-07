$59.96 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post sales of $59.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the highest is $175.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $520.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HGEN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,993,443 shares of company stock worth $36,524,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

