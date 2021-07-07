60,744 Shares in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.23% of Magellan Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. 237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

