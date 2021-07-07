622,164 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 622,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCIIU. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,966,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $491,000.

Shares of HCIIU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 1,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,747. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

