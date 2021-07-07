627,500 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 627,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $124,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFVIU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 38,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

