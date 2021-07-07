649,788 Shares in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) Purchased by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 649,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha comprises about 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000.

Shares of SSAAU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,571. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

