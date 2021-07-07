658,800 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Bought by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 658,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000. DiamondHead comprises approximately 0.8% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at $163,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $396,000.

OTCMKTS:DHHCU traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

