665,258 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 665,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,351,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Ameresco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ameresco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameresco by 140.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameresco by 154.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ameresco by 41.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520 in the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

