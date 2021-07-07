69,600 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 46.40% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,234,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,979,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,706,000.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DRVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

