$72.34 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce sales of $72.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.77 million and the highest is $74.67 million. Wingstop posted sales of $66.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $289.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.41 million to $296.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $334.51 million, with estimates ranging from $320.43 million to $347.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Wingstop by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WING opened at $156.05 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.98. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.55, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

