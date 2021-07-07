$73.43 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce $73.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.65 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $62.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $324.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.10 million to $327.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

