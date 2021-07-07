750,000 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000.

NASDAQ:FMIVU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

