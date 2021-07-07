7,871,207 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,871,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,537,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.09% of Bank of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Bank of America by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. 577,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,598,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $338.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

