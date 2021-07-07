$8.12 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will post $8.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIN stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.52 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.28.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

