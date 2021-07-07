888,206 Shares in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 888,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,000. Seven Oaks Acquisition comprises 0.7% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 3.16% of Seven Oaks Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Seven Oaks Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ SVOK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 37,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,897. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.