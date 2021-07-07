$94.82 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $94.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the lowest is $94.64 million. Lantheus posted sales of $66.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $397.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $397.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lantheus stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -156.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $13,221,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lantheus by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

