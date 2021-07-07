A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.93

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 2752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $917.25 million, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.