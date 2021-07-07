Aave Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $591.65 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Aave has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $4.20 billion and approximately $591.65 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $326.86 or 0.00940948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.19 or 0.08369135 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,834,359 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

