Aavegotchi Price Up 8% Over Last Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $38.86 million and approximately $30.50 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00929949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045371 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 40,800,082 coins and its circulating supply is 37,320,119 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

