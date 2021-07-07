Abitshadow Token (ABST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $653.00

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded down 69% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Abitshadow Token has a total market cap of $22,843.95 and approximately $653.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abitshadow Token has traded down 68.9% against the dollar. One Abitshadow Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00048765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00130146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00168336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,401.13 or 1.00064188 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00972058 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com

Buying and Selling Abitshadow Token

