Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.67. 28,314 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 22,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Accelerate Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:AAQC)

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

