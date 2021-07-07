Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 52-Week High at $307.67

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $307.67 and last traded at $306.43, with a volume of 27554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.40.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

