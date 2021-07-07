AceD Price Down 27% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, AceD has traded down 27% against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $59,804.71 and approximately $14,936.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.