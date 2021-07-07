ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 5.7%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.26. 4,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 281,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.77.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

