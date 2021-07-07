Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Position Boosted by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises approximately 3.4% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.21% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Janis F. Kerns acquired 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $132,183.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,470.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,869 shares of company stock worth $583,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $19.94. 5,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

