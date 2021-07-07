Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,604 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $38,096.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $156,877.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $66,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,804.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.