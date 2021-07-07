Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1,203.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,761,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,790,999.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $583,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,758 shares of company stock worth $5,473,843. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

ADPT stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

