Add.xyz (ADD) Price Reaches $0.24

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $11,132.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.30 or 0.00928760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045063 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.