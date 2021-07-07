AdEx Network (ADX) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $46.16 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00059070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.77 or 0.00935444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00045509 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 131,459,084 coins and its circulating supply is 123,016,608 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

